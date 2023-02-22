NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to a fatal stabbing Tuesday morning, according to Niagara Falls police.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police say they responded to a motel on the 9800 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard where a woman had reportedly been stabbed.

Upon arrival, police say they located the body of a deceased 39-year-old female in one of the rooms.

During the course of an investigation, police say they located Brian Wallace, who was known to the victim and had been in the same room.

Wallace was charged with one count of murder in the second degree and was arraigned Tuesday morning. He is being held in custody until his next court date, which has yet to be scheduled.