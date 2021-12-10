Burlington, VT. — Wayne Miller, 34, formerly of Hartland, Vermont has been charged with one count of child sexual abuse material, formerly known as child pornography.

In November 2020, Google had sent a CyberTip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after discovering a Google user attempting to send child sexual abuse material to another account via email. The CyberTip was forwarded to the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who obtained search warrants for the Google accounts involved. The ICAC found multiple child sexual abuse images and believed that Miller controlled both accounts.

A federal search warrant was issued for Miller’s new residence in Claremont, New Hampshire. During the search, Miller admitted to producing the child sexual abuse images that depict him and a toddler-aged child.

Miller appeared in federal court on December 10. He was ordered to be detained with a probable cause hearing scheduled for December 22.