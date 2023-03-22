JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Calcium, N.Y. crashed into the side of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office patrol car after not yielding the right of way on Tuesday, March, 21.

At 4:05 p.m. Officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a personal injury motor vehicle crash occurring a patrol car at the intersection of State Route 342 and US Route 11 in the Town of Leray, N.Y.

A preliminary investigation from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Deputy Sheriff Jamie Taylor was operating his marked patrol car with lights and siren to an emergency call while traveling westbound on State Route 342 at the intersection of US Route 11.

A 20-year-old man from Calcium, N.Y. was traveling southbound on US Route 11 in a 2011 Ford Edge and it appeared he didn’t yield to the right of way, striking the patrol car in the passenger side.

The driver declined medical treatment at the scene and Deputy Taylor was conscious and alert at the scene but was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Black River and Evans Mills ambulances, Calcium Volunteer Fire Department, and the New York State Police.