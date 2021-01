PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead and his 2-year-old child has minor injuries after a snow mobile accident in the Town of Perinton Sunday afternoon.

The operator of the snow mobile, a 35-year-old man, who was sitting behind his 2-year-old went down a hill and struck a fence and then a tree on Kurt Road.

The man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, authorities say.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.