Man dies after argument over the Super Bowl turns violent

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in southwest Fresno who was shot Saturday after an argument with another man over the Super Bowl has died, the Fresno Police Department said Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of Tuolumne and B streets, near Highway 99, around 11:50 a.m. for a report of a gunshot wound victim, Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said.

A homeless man walked up to where the victim, a Latino man in his 20s who was visiting from out of town, was having a barbecue with people and started an argument with the victim over the Super Bowl since they liked different teams.

The argument escalated and the homeless man shot the victim in the abdomen with a makeshift weapon, Chamalbide said.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery before he died.

Chamalbide said the suspect, identified as a Latino man in his 30s, was later taken into custody nearby with the help of witnesses.

Officers combed the area for the makeshift weapon.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.