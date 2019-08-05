Man dies after being hit by car in Watertown

On August 3, 2019, at approximately 9:01 p.m., State Police responded to a Car-Pedestrian motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 3 and Pioneer Plaza Drive in the town of Watertown, Jefferson County.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Cadillac Deville, was traveling west on State Route 3. According to witnesses, a pedestrian, later identified as Patrick J. Brown, age 54 from Penfield, NY was walking in a southerly direction across State Route 3 and remained partially in the westbound driving lane when he was struck by the Cadillac.

Mr. Brown suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was transported via Watertown Ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver did not show any signs of any alcohol or drug impairment.

The investigation is continuing.