HERKIMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police In Herkimer were sent to Marcy Excavation Services in the town of Herkimer for a report of a male pinned underneath a truck.

When troopers arrived at 5835 State Route 5, they found 58-year-old Travis Ernst of Lee Center. Ernst was pinned underneath a traffic attenuator that was attached to the back of a truck, according to NYSP.

At the time, Ernst was working on the attenuator, as a mechanic, when it fell on top of him.

People there were able to free him and call 911, but Ernst was pronounced dead at the scene by medical staff from MOVAC and Herkimer Fire Department.

The scene was consistent with an industrial accident and no signs of foul play.

The investigation is continuing.