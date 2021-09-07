Man eats 246 wings at National Buffalo Wing Eating Championship

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Miki Sudo edged out Joey Chestnut to win the National Buffalo Wing Eating Championship at Highmark Stadium eating 246 wings in 12 minutes.

Some of the best competitive eaters came out for the National Buffalo Wing Eating Championship.

Chestnut ate 244 wings just shy of what Sudo accomplished.

“My favorite kind of chicken wing? First of all, drums or flats. That’s a huge question. I am team flats all the way. I’m team naked instead of breaded, I like blue cheese as opposed to ranch, I like celery over to carrots. I’m very particular, but I’ll eat them all. I guess my favorite sauce is medium Buffalo,” said Sudo.

“I love so many different types of sauce. Really a couple of places in Buffalo that I absolutely love. There’s 40 Thieves, there’s Doc Sullivans, the original Anchor Bar is always up there. But Buffalo has the best bar food in the world and they really know how to do wings,” added Joey Chestnut.

During the two-day festival, organizers estimate that 20 tons of wings were used.