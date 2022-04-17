LEE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lee was transported by ambulance to receive medical treatment after being involved in an ATV accident in Oneida County.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Road Patrol deputies investigated an ATV accident located on Streun Road in the Town of Lee around 11:50 p.m. on April 16. The investigation determined that 44-year-old Jacen Fort was operating a 2020 Polaris ATV, traveling east when he attempted to make a left turn off of Streun Road into a driveway at an unsafe speed, causing the ATV to flip over multiple times.

Fort was ejected and sustained injuries to his chest and back. He was treated by the Lee Center Fire Department Rescue along with AmCare Ambulance for injuries he sustained during the ATV accident and then transported by AmCare Ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

No tickets have been issued at this time, pending further investigation.