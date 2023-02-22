SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Officers responded to the East Division Street Market for a report of a domestic violence incident involving a firearm, around 8:00 p.m. on February 14.

Officers Clayton and Cooke arrived at the store, and found a man who had matched the description of the suspect, hiding behind the counter.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Nasir Frazier.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police Department.

Officers told Frazier to crawl out from behind the counter, in which he did. They then searched the area where he was hiding and they found a firearm, a Smith and Wesson MP9 Shield, along with a backpack and an iPhone.

When police searched Frazier’s personal items they found a metal folding knife, a stolen iPhone, another firearm, a Ruger P95 semi-automatic handgun, which was loaded and marijuana.

The victim in the case stated that Frazier threatened to kill her with a firearm and choked her during a dispute that the two were having. Frazier then grabbed two iPhones, car keys, a wallet and cigarettes from the victim, according to SPD.

The victim chased after Frazier, trying to get their belongings back. But Frazier threw one of the iPhones on the ground, breaking the screen. The victim got to, and used the broken iPhone to call 911 on Frazier while he ran into the store.

Frazier is being charged with:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm

One count of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree

One count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

One count of Menacing in the Second Degree

One count of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

One count of Robbery in the Third Degree

Frazier was taken to booking for this incident.