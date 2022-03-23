SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The United States Department of Justice has announced that a man from Utica has been convicted for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and other illegal substances.

19-year-old Kymani Minott, aka “Bizz,” aka “K-Bizz,” of Utica, has pled guilty to “possessing 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, and distribution of mixture and substance containing fentanyl.”

In March of 2021, Minott conspired with other people to distribute those substances to customers in the Utica area. He also admitted to distributing 5 grams of a Fentanyl mixture in Utica back on June 17th of 2021.

Minott is scheduled for sentencing on July 14th, 2022. He faces a maximum of 40 years in federal prison, with a supervised post-incarceration term of at least 4 years to life and a $5,000,000.00 fine.