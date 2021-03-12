Surveillance images of a man accused of hitting a woman in the head with a glass liquor bottle on a Brooklyn subway on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Police on Friday asked for the public’s help identifying a man accused of hitting an 18-year-old woman with a glass bottle during an argument on the subway in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The NYPD said it happened around 8 p.m. when the teen, who was aboard a northbound N train pulling into the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park.

The woman was approached by an unknown man and the two engaged in a verbal dispute, police said.

Things escalated when the man struck her in the forehead with a glass liquor bottle, before fleeing off the train at the station, authorities said.

According to police, the victim sustained a laceration to her forehead and was taken to an area hospital by EMS, where she was treated and released.

Officials described the man being sought as in his 20s; standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall; weighing around 130 pounds with a slim build and a ponytail. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray sweat jacket with the “Thrasher” logo on the front, a white T-shirt, a black knit cap, orange belt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a necklace with a crucifix.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the person they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).