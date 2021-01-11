Man hurt during a snowmobile drag race in Madison County

TOWN OF MADISON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Slingerlands, New York, was injured on Saturday during a snowmobiling event.

The event “Snow Drags” was being held at the JPK Motor Sports Complex on U.S. Route 20 in the town of Madison on Saturday. County Sheriff’s Deputies received reports of an injured snowmobiler. Upon arrival, deputies found 24-year-old Matthew Muscarlla being treated by paramedics.

According to an event coordinator, Muscarlla was participating in the event and lost control of his snowmobile. His leg became caught in the machine’s track and Muscarlla was ejected from the snowmobile which overturned and landed on top of him.

After being treated on scene by paramedics, Muscarlla was transported to Upstate Medical Hospital by Mercy Flight where he underwent surgery for his injuries. He is reported in stable condition.