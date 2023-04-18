HASTINGS, N,Y, (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff’s office was notified of a reported domestic dispute at a home in Hastings, where a woman was being held against her will.

Police went to 251 Bardeen Road around 6:45 a.m. on April 17.

Following an investigation, police revealed that 44-year-old woman was being threatened. She was being held under the threat of a knife and a long gun at the home.

While threatening her, the homeowner, 50-year-old Jeffrey Corbin forcibly raped her.

According to police, the woman is an ex-girlfriend of Corbin, who had gone to Corbin’s on her own.

“After being at the residence, Corbin held a knife to the female’s neck, causing visible injury,” said Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

Then, Corbin brought out the long gun and held it at her head before raping her.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

A search warrant was executed at Corbin’s residence where two guns, and several realistic imitation guns were found.

Corbin is a convicted felon, he was arrested on scene.

Corbin was charged with:

Rape in the first degree

Criminal Sex Act in the first degree

Assault in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree

Unlawful Imprisonment in the first degree

Coercion in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree

Menacing in the second degree.

Corbin was arraigned last night in Oswego County CAP Court where he was remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $7,000 cash bail or $14,000 bond.