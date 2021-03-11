Man in serious condition after logging accident in Cicero Swamp

TOWN OF CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is in serious condition after a logging accident that happened Tuesday afternoon in the Cicero Swamp.

The Cicero Police Department, NAVAC Ambulance, along with several surrounding fire departments were called to a wooded area behind 6658 Route 31 around 12:47 Tuesday afternoon for a report of a man who was injured while logging.

53-year-old James Williams was found in an extremely wet and dense portion of the Cicero Swamp. Because of his location, first responders had to request a mini-excavator and all-terrain vehicles while attempting to get Williams out of the woods safely.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of all first responders, Williams was rescued around 3 p.m. and his condition was stabilized at the scene. He was then transported by Mercy Flight Helicopter to Upstate Hospital where he is in serious condition.

Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) continue to investigate this accident.