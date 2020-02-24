Man indicted for causing 13 broken bones, brain injury of a two-month-old

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 21-year-old Wichita Falls man has been indicted for allegedly

causing at least 13 broken bones and a brain injury of a two-month-old infant.

The affidavit that led to the indictment says Rakim Smith admitted to hitting the baby in the chest repeatedly because the baby would not stop crying.

The baby was taken to the emergency room on November 21 for treatment of a broken leg.

Medical personnel also discovered numerous fractured ribs in various stages of healing.

Police said the baby’s mother could not explain how the injuries occurred.

The infant had to be transferred to Cook Children’s Hospital for more advanced treatment.

Four days later, police said Smith came to the police department and admitted to hitting the baby’s ribs with his fist over and over because the baby wouldn’t stop crying.

Injuries besides the broken leg listed by doctors at Cook include 13 rib fractures, fluid collecting around the lungs, a tear in front of the brain and bleeding in the brain.

Smith has previous arrests for engaging in organized criminal activity and family violence assault.

In 2015 he and two other teens were arrested after police say they pointed handguns at children and when the children ran into a house, two of the teens fired BB’s at them.