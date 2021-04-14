MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan — Authorities have launched a search for the suspect who allegedly harassed an Asian woman in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

Cops responded to a 911 call of harassment at the corner of East 57 Street and First Avenue in Midtown East around 1 p.m., police said.

When they arrived, a 25-year-old woman informed officers she was walking along First Avenue when an unknown man muttered something about the coronavirus and said “you don’t belong here” before he attempted punch her, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described to have long, braided hair and was last seen wearing all black and was seen walking a dog.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force has been notified about the incident.

The incident was the latest in a spike in crimes against the Asian American community.

According to the NYPD, there have been at least 54 anti-Asian hate crimes reported this year. Six of those incidents were motivated by COVID-19 with an Asian victim, cops said.

At this time last year, there were 12 reported anti-Asian incidents, with 11 of them COVID-19 motivated, police said.

The NYPD is expected to continue its neighborhood outreach in Downtown Flushing on Wednesday, talking to people and educating them about how they can report such incidents and take safety measures to protect themselves and their businesses.

Lawmakers from New York have also introduced Asian hate crime legislation at the Capitol amid a recent rise in anti-Asian attacks, a growing problem during the coronavirus crisis that will also test whether the chamber can push past partisanship on an issue important to many constituents.

The Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act might quickly face a filibuster, opposed by Republicans who prefer a different approach. But under the Senate leaders’ agreement struck at the start of the year, Republicans and Democrats pledged to at least try to debate bills to see if they could reach agreement through the legislative process.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.

Associated Press contributed to this report.