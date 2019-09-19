Man moves in with shelter dog to help her get adopted

Scott Poore said he will stay with Queen in the shelter until she finds her “forever home.” (KMBC)

A Kansas City man is now shacking up with a shelter dog in an effort to help get her adopted.

Scott Poore has been living with a 3-year-old terrier mix named Queen at the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas since Tuesday, but plans to stay for however long it takes.

He hopes by living with her, and bringing attention to her story, Queen will have an easier time getting adopted.

Scott Poore moved in with Queen at the Great Plains SCPA on Sept. 17, 2019 to help her get adopted.

“I’m gonna stay here until we find her not just a home, but the perfect home,” Poore said in a Facebook video announcing his decision to move into the shelter.

“She wants a best human friend,” he said. “It’s all about Queen.”

Queen has been living at the shelter for more than 400 days, the longest of animal any there, and, according to Poore, hasn’t had the easiest upbringing. She was found living behind a dumpster in “a terrible area.”

Queen has been at the Great Plains SCPA for more than 400 days without being adopted.

But since living at the shelter, she’s received the appropriate medical care and is ready to move in with a family.

“She’s the world’s sweetest dog,” Poore told ABC News on Thursday. “She’s not aggressive. She’s not mean.”

Poore said the perfect home would, ideally, have no other dogs and no small children.

He can’t figure out exactly why she’s not getting adopted, but thinks it could be “a freak situation after a string of bad luck.”

While he’s well-aware that people want him to take in Queen, he has no plans to adopt her.

“Everybody wants me to but everybody who knows me knows this is what I do,” he said. “I’ve got a dog at home that’s very special to me and I bring a different dog home every night from the shelter, so I’ve got a great system.”

“I’m in the business of exporting, not importing,” Poore added.

He hopes a generous soul will come forward soon because the shelter life has been weighing on Queen, like it does most animals.

“She’s just been slowly declining in the shelter environment because I see her every day I’ve noticed those changes,” Poore told ABC Kansas City affiliate KMBC. “Queen is really speaking for all long term shelter dogs and shelter cats, they’re kind of the forgotten ones.”