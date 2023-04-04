NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man pleaded guilty to murder Monday morning in Niagara County Court for fatally shooting his co-worker in Niagara Falls.

Matthew Figura Jr., then 35 years old, admitted to killing 36-year-old Patrick DeLuca at Niagara Metals, where they both worked, on June 3, 2021.

Officials said on the day of the murder that Figura fled the scene and was taken into custody by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office in the Erie County Town of Sardinia hours later. Figura was later arraigned on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

“This senseless act of work-place violence took a young man from his family,” said Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman. “I don’t think Patrick’s family, or anyone else, can make sense of why this defendant took a life in this way.”

Figura returns to Niagara County on June 7 for sentencing. He faces 20 years to life in prison.