BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who led police on a high-speed chase through the City of Buffalo and shot at them admitted to multiple charges on Monday, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Kente Bell, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Officials say that at around 6 p.m. on March 29, 2022, police initiated a traffic stop on Bell’s vehicle that was parked in Broderick Park. The 29-year-old then sped off after officers found out he was driving with a suspended registration.

The nearly half-hour-long high-speed pursuit spanned across much of Buffalo, starting on Niagara Street into the Black Rock neighborhood, where soon thereafter, a female passenger jumped from the vehicle on Military Road and was detained by police, according to officials.

The chase continued onto the Scajaquada and Kensington Expressways and then Bailey Avenue, where officials say Bell struck an officer in a pursuing vehicle in the arm with gunfire. Bell continued to fire shots at officers near Arden Avenue.

Three officers were hit by gunfire during the chase, though two were struck by friendly fire from other officers, the District Attorney said last summer.

The pursuit came to an end when Bell crashed his vehicle into a billboard pole on East Ferry Street near Fillmore Avenue, where the 29-year-old continued firing shots at officers after the crash before he was injured by returning gunfire, according to officials. Bell was transported to ECMC with injuries to his hand, shoulder and lower extremities.

In all, 16 Buffalo police officers fired their weapons during the pursuit, and no pedestrians were struck.

Months after the pursuit, the Buffalo Police Department released body cam footage of the chaotic events, which can be seen here. According to the DA’s Office, it was determined after a thorough review of the incident that police officers who fired their weapons during the chase were justified, and officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Bell faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 5 and remains held without bail.