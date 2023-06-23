CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At 11:53 a.m. today, June 23, Cortland Police responded to a robbery at the Tompkins Trust Bank on 36 Main Street in Cortland.

The suspect, a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and blue New York Yankees baseball cap, walked into the bank and headed the teller a note. After handing the teller the note, the man walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, said Cortland Police Department’s Deputy Chief, David Guerrera.

After leaving with the cash, the suspect left the scene in a white four door Mitsibushi being driven by a white woman wearing a red t-shirt, according to Guerrera.

The man also has a white beard and tattoos on his arms, hands and neck.

Photos of the man and the vehicle he left in have been released by Cortland Police and can be seen below:

Photo of the suspect in the Tompkins Trust Bank. Photo of the suspect in the Tompkins Bank. Photo of the car the suspect fled in. Photo of the car the suspect fled in. Photo of the car the suspect fled in with female driver in view. All photos courtesy of Cortland Police Department.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Cortland Police at (607)-753-3001.

