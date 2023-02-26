TOWN OF JAVA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Java man is going behind bars after being sentenced on a felony charge, according to the Wyoming County District Attorney.

Jared Wrazen was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by five year post-release supervision for a domestic violence shooting that took place in May 2022.

In November 2022, Wrazen pleaded guilty to to assault in the first degree and admitted to being a second time felony offender.

In May 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Arcade Police say they responded to the scene of a violent domestic incident inside a residence on Holland Road after receiving a 911 call. About five minutes later a second call reported that a woman had been shot.

The victim, a 29-year-old female, was shot in the abdomen and was flown via Mercy Flight to ECMC after being treated at the scene. Police say her unborn child was killed due to the injury and a 4-year-old child was present at the time of the shooting. The 4-year-old was unharmed.

At the time of the incident, Wrazen was on parole for a prior assault charge.

Police say Wrazen’s mother was also charged separately for possessing a firearm not listed on her pistol permit license. Police say his mother knew that her son was a convicted felon who was on parole and living in her residence and couldn’t have access to guns.

Police say she failed to keep those guns away from him or report the matter to Wrazen’s parole officer. She was later charged and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. She was sentenced to one year conditional discharge and her pistol permit was suspended. The illegal weapon and all other guns she possessed were seized, according to police.