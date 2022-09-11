WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was hospitalized Saturday night after a shooting in the City of Watertown.

According to Watertown City Police, in the evening on September 10 a shooting occurred at the intersection of State Street in William Street.

Police alleged that 49-year-old Marcus Christopher Taylor of Watertown shot a 29-year-old man in the legs. The victim was hospitalized due to his injuries.

WPD said that Taylor resides at 24097 State Street. However, following the incident, Police found Taylor at 24097 NYS Route 12 in the Town of Watertown. He was taken into custody at 10:01 p.m.

Taylor was arrested on two Class B felonies, including Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree. He is currently being held in custody pending arraignment. A photo of Taylor is included above.

Those with information related to the incident are asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 315-782-2233.

Watertown Police were assisted in the initial investigation by the New York State Police, the Jefferson

County Sheriff’s Office, the Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force, the Watertown City Fire

Department, and Guilfoyle Emergency Medical Service.