Man shot in Times Square is from Capital Region

Surveillance stills of a man accused of opening fire in Times Square, striking a 21-year-old bystander in the back, on June 27, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – New video released by the NYPD on Monday shows 21-year-old 2nd Lieutenant Samuel Poulin getting shot in the back. Police say two men were having an argument and one of the men pulled out a gun and started firing in Times Square.

Poulin is originally from Northville in Fulton County, graduating from high school in 2017 and then moving south to attend The Citadel, a military college in South Carolina.

A 911 call came in around 5:15 p.m., according to police. Poulin, who police said was not the intended target, was shot in the back while with his family outside a hotel.

Video obtained by PIX11 shows Poulin miraculously stand up after being shot before medics took him to the hospital in an ambulance. According to police sources, his brother-in-law removed the bullet on the scene and Poulin was not likely to die. In a statement sent by The Citadel, Poulin is listed in stable condition.

The Citadel family – in Charleston, South Carolina and around the world – is greatly saddened to learn about what happened to our Class of 2021 graduate, 2nd Lieutenant Samuel Poulin in Times Square on Sunday when he was hit by a bullet from a shooting event unrelated to him. We are encouraged that he is reported to be in stable condition are sending our prayers and our love to his new wife and his family. 2nd Lieutenant Poulin holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics, was a President’s List cadet and exemplifies the kind of principled leader The Citadel strives to produce. The Citadel President, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, USMC (Ret.)

No arrests have been made and officers have not yet recovered the gun, police sources said.