Man thinks wife is possessed, threatens to cut her head off on livestream

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police said a Texas man thought his wife of 12 years was possessed by demons and threatened to cut her head off – but officers arrived in time to help her thanks to a livestream that allegedly captured the menacing words.

On Friday, April 1, 2021, around 11:30 p.m. police got a call about a family disturbance at a Wichita Falls, Texas residence. They said it was the second response to that house that night.

Police said a neighbor told them during that call that a man, identified as Michael Ramos, was making threats against his wife again. She said the victim had set up a 24-hour live stream of her bedroom because of her fear that her husband would harm her.

Police found the victim in the backyard. She told them that Ramos came into her bedroom and began yelling that she was possessed by demons and that he was going to cut her head off and burn the house down to get them out.

She said she had filed for divorce that same day because of her fear.

Police spoke to a witness who said she was watching the livestream when Ramos came in and threatened to cut his wife’s head off.

Police said Ramos was on the front porch and they asked him if he had threatened his wife. They said first he said he couldn’t remember, then looked down and said yes and put his hands behind his back voluntarily.

When the officer arrived at the jail to book Ramos, the parking area was so crowded he was forced to park across the street and walk Ramos over. He said Ramos took off running and made it about 25 yards before he lost his balance and fell.

Ramos faces charges of terroristic threat of a family and evading arrest.