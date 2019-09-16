Man who survived cancer twice wins $4.6M lottery jackpot

The Oregon man who survived cancer not once, but twice, has finally gotten some luck on his side.

Stu MacDonald purchases a megabucks ticket once a week and usually, his wife Claudia tells him to “get the winning ticket,” but the one day she forgot, he wound up with a prize worth $4.6 million.

MacDonald bought his tickets on Sept. 7 from Ashley’s Cafe in Bend, Oregon, according to the state lottery’s press release.

“I am a very lucky guy,” MacDonald said. “I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing.”

He won the jackpot on a megabucks quick pick ticket and opted to take the bulk sum payment of $2.3 million, which was worth $1.56 million after taxes.

“We are thrilled to learn that we sold a Megabucks jackpot,” Ashley’s Cafe director of operations Tezra Kong, told the Oregon Lottery. “We are excited for the team who sold the ticket. A big congratulations to our guests on their windfall. Some of the seller’s bonus will go back to the team that strive to delight our guests every day here at Ashley’s in Wagner Mall.”

Ashley’s Cafe will also receive a 1% bonus worth $46,000 for selling the winning ticket.