(The Hill) – D.C. police and federal law enforcement arrested a man near former President Obama’s home in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, officials said.

A spokesperson for the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said 37-year-old Taylor Taranto was arrested and charged as a Fugitive from Justice — defined as anyone who has fled from authorities to avoid prosecution for a crime or avoid giving testimony — pursuant to an arrest warrant, which was not specified.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the warrant relates to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

MPD said Taranto was arrested in the 2400 block of Kalorama Road Northwest in D.C., but did not confirm ties to the insurrection. The Obamas own a home in the Kalorama neighborhood.

CBS News, which first covered the incident, reported that Taranto ran toward the Obama home, was spotted by Secret Service and then attempted to flee before he was arrested.

NBC News reports that Taranto has been living in a van in D.C. as he faces a lawsuit brought against him and another co-defendant by the widow of a MPD officer who died by suicide less than two weeks after Jan. 6, during which the officer was allegedly attacked by the pair of rioters and suffered a brain injury.

ABC7 News reports Taranto allegedly had guns and ammunition in his vehicle.

MPD had its explosives disposal team sweep the suspect’s van on Thursday and the incident is under investigation, but there is no active threat to the community, the spokesperson said.

The Secret Service referred The Hill back to MPD when asked for comment.