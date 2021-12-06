Man with ‘wooden daggers’ threatens woman on subway in Manhattan

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with a Nov. 29, 2021 incident on a No. 4 train. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan — A man threatened to kill a woman on a train on Monday while brandishing what police described as wooden daggers.

The 46-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 4 train on Monday morning when a man made the death threat along with derogatory statements, police said.

Images provided by the NYPD show one wooden dagger in the man’s pocket and another in one of his hands.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force was investigating the incident.

Police asked for help identifying the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).