Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide; 2-year-old unharmed at the scene: Police

A man and woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night while a 2-year-old girl was safe at the scene, authorities said.

The man and woman, who were not identified, were both discovered dead from gunshot wounds Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Sun Valley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman had been shot multiple times, police said, while the man was shot once.

A 2-year-old girl, who also was not identified, was discovered unharmed in a bedroom, according to the LAPD.

“She was in a safe playpen with toys,” LAPD Lt. Mike Kodak told ABC Los Angeles station KABC. “She didn’t seem to know what was going on, obviously at that age.”

Police did not release additional details.