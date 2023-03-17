MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are new details on the sudden resignation of the Manlius Police Chief, Michael Crowell, following a special board meeting last night, March 16.

NewsChannel Nine obtained a copy of the separation agreement between the Town of Manlius and Chief Crowell.

Although the agreement does not explicitly explain why Crowell stepped down, it does shine a light on the circumstances, and the timeline.

The agreement says the Town of Manlius launched an investigation into Chief Michael Crowell on December 15, and whatever the town found would have resulted in issuing him a performance improvement plan.

The agreement states, “In exchange for his resignation, the town will not issue the performance improvement plan or seek disciplinary charges against employee.”

The agreement goes on to say after his resignation, effective March 17, Chief Crowell is not allowed to enter any town facilities unless he has a legitimate reason and gives the town supervisor no less than 48 hours notice. If approved, the agreement says the chief will be escorted on property until his business is complete.

Chief Crowell will receive a lump sum payment of $135,000 and promises to never file a lawsuit against the town because of this separation.

The town agrees not to disclose its concerns with the chief’s conduct and performance, and details of the settlement or potential performance improvement plan with anyone, including the media.

The chief agrees not to talk about it with anyone other than his immediate family, attorney and accountant.

Also part of the agreement are talking points for the chief including there were amicable discussions and it was a mutual decision to separate.