Several North Country museums to participate in state-wide virtual museum network

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Museum Association of New York (MANY) announced that 98 museums from across New York State have been selected to participate in a IMLS CARES Act grant project.

The “Building Capacity, Creating Sustainability, Growing Accessibility” is a grant project designed to help museums impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This network will allow museums to share their collections and reach audiences who cannot physically visit their museums.

As a result of the new network, 200 staff will be trained to use new hardware and software to develop programs that will engage their communities and reach new audiences.

“We are honored to be awarded IMLS CARES Act funding and excited to be able to make an impact on the work of our colleagues and their museums across New York State,” said Erika Sanger, MANY Executive Director. “We are living in an age of transition, experience a radical shift in our ways of learning and communicating. The group selected captures the diversity of our shared history in NY and our nation. The stories embodied in the museums’ collections and the storytelling talents of their interpretive staff are the heart of the project.”

In this two-year project, museums will identify a program to virtually deliver to their audiences, focusing on developing programs from stories found in their collections that reveal cultural and racial diversity in their communities.

Project Participants by NYS Regional Economic Development Region:

North Country

Akwasasne Cultural Center and Museum

Fort Ticonderoga

John Brown Lives!

North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association

Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site

Capital Region

Albany Firefighters Museum

Crailo State Historic Site

FASNY Museum of Firefighting

Hart Cluett Museum

Historic Cherry Hill

Irish American Heritage Museum

Schenectady County Historical Society

Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site

Slate Valley Museum

The Children’s Museum of Saratoga

The Hyde Collection

The Olana Partnership

The Sembrich

Thomas Cole National Historic Site

Underground Railroad Education Center

Central NY

Canal Society of NYS

Children’s Museum of Oswego

Colgate University Museums

Erie Canal Museum

National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum

Oneida Community Mansion House

Onondaga Historical Association

Seward House Museum

Finger Lakes

Finger Lakes Museum

Gates Historical Society

Genesee Country Village & Museum

George Eastman Museum

Holland Purchase Historical Society

National Women’s Hall of Fame

Rochester Museum & Science Center

Seneca Falls Historical Society

Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion

Waterloo Library and Historical Society

Long Island

Eastville Community Historical Society

Hofstra University Museum of Art

Long Island Explorium

Nassau County Museum of Art

Planting Fields Foundation

Southampton African American Museum

Southampton History Museum

The Cradle of Aviation

The Whaling Museum & Education Center

Mid-Hudson

Boscobel House and Gardens

D & H Canal Historical Society

Ellenville Public Library & Museum

Gomez Mill House

Historical Society of Newburgh Bay

Hudson River Maritime Museum

Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum

Mount Gulian Historic Site

Museum at Bethel Woods

Percy Grainger House

Putnam Art Council

Westchester Children’s Museum

Mohawk Valley

Arkell Museum & Canajoharie Library

Fulton County Historical Society

Munson-Williams Proctor Arts Institute

Old Fort Johnson

Rome Historical Society

Schoharie County Historical Society

NYC

Children’s Museum of the Arts

Dyckman Farmhouse Museum

El Museo del Barrio

Godwin-Ternbach Museum, Queens College

Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning

King Manor Museum

Lower East Side Tenement Museum

Museum at Eldridge Street

Museum of the City of NY

New York City Fire Museum

New York Transit Museum

Historic Richmond Town

Staten Island Museum

The Studio Museum in Harlem

Voelker Orth Museum

Wave Hill

Southern Tier

Arnot Art Museum

Art Center of the Southern Finger Lakes

Hanford Mills Museum

Roberson Museum and Science Center

Schuyler County Historical Society

The Bundy Museum of History and Art

The History Center in Tompkins County

The Rockwell Museum

Western NY

Buffalo History Museum

Buffalo Museum of Science, Tifft Nature Preserve

Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum

Chautauqua County Historical Society

Fenton History Center

Robert H. Jackson Center

Salamanca Rail Museum

The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts

Western New York Railway Historical Society