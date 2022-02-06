NEW YORK (WWTI) — A satellite image taken on February 5 showed how much ice has frozen over the Great Lakes, and where there is still open waters.

Once the surface water of a lake falls to 32 degrees Fahrenheit, it freezes. The freezing then spreads downward into the lake and the ice thickens.

According to the Great Lakes Surface Environmental Analysis on February 5, 44.4% of the Great Lakes are currently experiencing ice coverage. Since Lake Ontario is one of the deepest Great Lakes, the water remains mostly clear of any ice.

The U.S. National Ice Center provided a map that showed the level of ice concentration and ice thickness on all of the Great Lakes. Although Lake Ontario is mostly open waters some areas of the Lake beneath Kingston and to the west of Watertown were experiencing ice coverage at the time of the analysis.

The map showed ice concentration in the northern section of the area totaling from 9 to 10 tenths of an inch thick, and directly below it totaling 4 to 6 tenths of an inch thick. The maximum thickness of the ice was estimated to be 6 to 12 inches.

Additionally, the recent cold temperatures have led to a large increase in ice on Lake Erie according to the NWS. However, there is still plenty of open water with only collections of loose ice present in the eastern basin which accounts for the waters from Erie to the eastern edge of the lake in Buffalo.

More information about ice coverage on the Great Lakes can be found here.