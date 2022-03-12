(NEXSTAR) – Racist, antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ content distribution surged in the first two months of 2022, continuing a trend that saw a historic increase in white supremacist propaganda over the past several years.

The Anti-Defamation League says 2021 claims the second-highest number of reported propaganda incidents in the U.S since it began tracking these events. According to an ADL report, there were about 4,745 white supremacist propaganda incidents reported in 2021 — or about 13 incidents per day.

The Anti-Defamation League tracks these incidents on its H.E.A.T. Map, which includes all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

The ADL found the state that creates the most white supremacist propaganda is Pennsylvania, with 473 incidents reported in 2021. Virginia, Texas, Massachusetts and Washington state round out the top five, in that order.

Overall, ADL’s report shows a 27% increase in antisemitic content in 2021, with many targeting Jewish institutions directly. Banner-hangings over highways are also on the rise.

Take a look at this interactive map of white supremacist propaganda incidents.

Hawaii is the only U.S. state that reported zero propaganda incidents in 2021.

The ADL’s Center for Extremism tracks this data based on the distribution of fliers, stickers, posters, banners and graffiti from hate groups.

“White supremacists more frequently are resorting to hate propaganda as a tactic to spread their noxious ideas and recruit new membership,” says ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “It’s particularly disturbing that at a time of when violent antisemitic assaults are on the rise, these groups are dialing-up their hateful rhetoric against Jews and canvassing entire communities with hate literature. This is an alarming trend that needs to be checked, now.”

At least 38 known white supremacist groups distributed hate propaganda in 2021, ADL says. The Texas-based group Patriot Front, which the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as a white nationalist hate group, was behind 82% of total propaganda distribution nationwide.

You can report hate incidents directly to the Anti-Defamation League.