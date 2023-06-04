MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Marcellus Central School District Board of Education has selected Jean Sharlow as the new superintendent of schools.

Her approval was unanimous with the board.

She currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, Data and Assessment in the Marcellus Central School District. She is expected to begin her new position in Marcellus at the beginning of August. The new superintendent lives in Pompey with her husband, Paul.

Sharlow has been the district’s assistant superintendent since 2019. She replaces Michelle Brantner, who has been with the district since 2016. Brantner previously announced she would be retiring from the district this summer.

“I am grateful to have been a part of Michelle Brantner’s administrative team these past seven years,” Sharlow said. “Her leadership and mentorship has been incredibly valuable to all of us and has given me the skills and confidence to take on this top leadership role in the district.”