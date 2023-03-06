ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sports Foundation of the Capital Region will host the 2023 NCAA March Madness watch party on Sunday, March 12, otherwise known as Selection Sunday. The party starts at 5 p.m. and will take place in the Main Atrium of the MVP Arena. Those interested in attending can RSVP online.

On-street parking is available, as well as behind and attached to the MVP Arena. Entrances can be found on either Market Street or Beaver Street.

The Sports Foundation says this will be the first time Albany will host the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 2003 when Syracuse played at the then-Pepsi Arena, now the MVP Arena. Albany was supposed to host the tournament in 2020, however, that tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Selection Sunday for March Madness is when the 68-team fields for the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are released. Despite the party starting at 5 p.m., the selection show will start at 6 p.m.