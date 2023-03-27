ESPERANCE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – With all the madness that March brings a first of its kind has emerged. The March Muttness in Esperance is now becoming a popular event.

Helderberg Meadworks was the place to be Sunday afternoon where the underdogs are the stars of the show. A one-of-a-kind benefit now becoming a staple in the meadery’s operations.

Owner Peter Voelker says there are leashes attached to his heart when it comes to rescues and tells NEWS10 why he helps.

“We are animal lovers. I have two rescue dogs myself,” said Voelker.

Hundreds of folks enjoyed live music, drinks and meet and greets with their perspective furry family member.

“With all the people that showed up we had a way better turn out than we had ever expected,” said Voelker.

Jessica Pyle, events coordinator says the event is geared at raising awareness and funds for pets in need at two capital region canine rescue organizations.

“Anytime you’re working with the rescues such as Out of the Pits or Rottie Empire Rescue and you see a story of survival like Deniro’s you try to focus on the good there and just be a part of it in any way you can,” said Pyle.

March Muttness raised over $500 from raffles, auctions and more in order to make that happen.

Speaking of Deniro, NEWS10 had a chance to catch up with Rottie Empire Rescue’s Bonnie Kowalaski who gave an update on the puppy we told you about back in October of last year who was found in Troy, abused and abandoned with a broken jaw and numerous other injuries that have cost thousands of dollars in medical bills to this day.

“That dog is with a foster family, may possibly stay with that family as its furrever home. He now has two ‘rottie’ siblings which he lives with all the time now and he’s living a pretty great life,” said Kowalaski.

Bonnie tells me he still needs more surgery and thankfully for events like this, it is made possible.

Mike Trash, member with one of the bands playing today, has been involved in helping fundraise for Deniro since he first heard about him on the news. Sunday he was able to visit with the pup.

“To see him this afternoon is amazing. He was like really happy and really outgoing and really friendly and it’s so awesome to see,” said Trash.

In our last update we told you accused abuser Khadijah Davis had missed her February court date and an arrest warrant had been issued. NEWS10 has reached to Troy police and say they will have that update for us, Monday.