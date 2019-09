Nick and Diane Marson met on the worst of days: Sept. 11, 2001.

Their plane was one of many that were diverted to Newfoundland in the wake of the World Trade Center attacks. Out of that terrible event, their love blossomed, as they found themselves in the same temporary shelter.

Newfoundland embraced its visitors – as people like Constable Oswald Fudge stepped in and stepped up. Their story is told in the documentary “You Are Here” and the Broadway musical “Come From Away.”