SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is phasing in a new version of inspection stickers.

The new print-on-demand inspection stickers will be printed at inspection stations.

“They’re totally different looking,” Owner of Masello’s Auto Service Anthony Masello said. “They are printed on site rather than printed somewhere else.”

Masello’s Auto Service is one of the first repair shops to get the new printing machine.

“The new stickers you don’t punch with punch the date is on there and it prints up the sticker specifically for your vehicle,” Masello said.

Transitioning to print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates, will provide enhanced security.

“If someone steals a sticker from the window it’s going to have your vehicle on it not theirs,” Masello said. “Where the old stickers they could scrape them off and put them on other car windows and nobody would know.”

Some customers are already receiving the new stickers, the transition is expected to take the rest of the year to complete.