THE BRONX — Two men were robbed in the Bronx after they arranged meetups with women on Instagram, police said Sunday.

On Dec. 3, a 24-year-old man went to Anthony Avenue near East 174th Street to meet a woman, officials said. When he got there, two masked individuals ordered the man to take his clothes off at gunpoint. The robbers took the man’s clothing and personal property, then fled in the victim’s car, a 2018 Infiniti Sedan.

The next day, a 27-year-old man arranged a Boller Avenue meeting with a woman, police said. Two masked people approached him at gunpoint and took his cellphone, coat, chain and gold ring. The robbers shot at the man’s vehicle, striking it, when he fled from the scene. No injuries were reported.

Police asked for help identifying several women in connection with the robberies.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).