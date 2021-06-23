Massachusetts bar will actually accept Monopoly money for a few glorious hours

Purchases made with Monopoly money, however, are reserved for only a few select items — none of which are alcohol. (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A bar in Massachusetts will briefly accept Monopoly money in exchange for actual goods and services on Wednesday, effectively granting the wishes of everyone who has ever played Monopoly.

Ralph’s Tavern, in the city of Worcester, is currently vying for a spot on an upcoming Worcester-themed edition of the Monopoly board game. But it was only a few nights ago that a friend of the owner suggested they start campaigning by accepting less traditional forms of payment.

“The idea came about during one of those after-midnight discussions after a couple of frosty beers at Ralph’s,” admitted Eric Lindquist, a spokesperson for the bar. “We joked back and forth about it, until [owner Scot Bove] said, ‘I’m in.’”

Wednesday’s Monopoly-themed event will last for only a few hours — between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. — but there is no limit on how much a patron can spend. Purchases made with Monopoly money, however, are reserved for only a few select items — none of which are alcohol.

“Because of Massachusetts law, we can’t accept Monopoly money for alcoholic drinks,” Lindquist stated. “But there will be giveaways. And you can buy as many hot dogs as your heart desires.”

Items that can be purchased with Monopoly money include admission to the event ($5 in Monopoly money), hot dogs ($10 in Monopoly money), alcohol-free Jell-O shots ($20 in Monopoly money) and raffle entries ($50 in Monopoly money). All other menu items can be purchased with legal U.S. currency.

In addition to raffles and giveaways, Ralph’s Tavern is encouraging guests to dress as Uncle Pennybags for a chance to win additional prizes. Patrons will also have the chance to compete in a “Monopoly piece scavenger hunt,” among other events.

The bar is expecting a big turnout, too, seeing as people have already arrived at the bar with fistfuls of fake cash.

“We had people last night show up with Monopoly money. … We told them to come back Wednesday,” Lindquist said.

“There’s always something going on at Ralph’s,” said a spokesperson for the bar,. Hannah McEntee, seen here, poses alongside a Monopoly game ahead of tonight’s event. (Ralph’s/Eric Lindquist0

Top Trumps USA, the U.K.-based company that secured the license to produce localized Monopoly editions from Hasbro, will be releasing its Worcester version sometime later this year, according to Ralph’s. And as the “oldest tavern” in the city, Ralph’s definitely belongs on the board, the owner says.

“Ralph’s is the oldest running tavern in Worcester and we would be honored to be one of the locations chosen for the Worcester edition Monopoly board,” said Bove in a statement included with the bar’s press release.

“There’s always something going on at Ralph’s,” added Lindquist. “You don’t know if you’re going to have one drink or stay for seven. It’s very Worcester, it’s blue-collar. A lot of people come in right after work, and get a quick beer after a hard day. That’s what Worcester’s about.

“Heck, it’s the oldest tavern in the city,” Lindquist added. “If Ralph’s doesn’t get on the board now, after all this attention, someone’s gotta go straight to jail. ’Do not pass go!’”