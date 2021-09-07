Massachusetts man admits in court documents to killing two people in Townshend in 2017

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that a Springfield, Massachusetts man has reached a federal plea agreement — and is close to reaching a Vermont state-level plea deal — in connection with a double homicide in Townshend nearly four years ago.

Justin Orwat, 50, has agreed to plead guilty to a federal gun charge. The conviction will send him to prison for seven and a half years. However, that arrangement is not finalized yet. It’s contingent upon Orwat pleading guilty to a state manslaughter charge, and attorneys are still working on that element of the case at the moment. He would have to serve the state sentence first.

According to the newspaper, court documents show that Orwat has admitted to killing Steven Lovely, 43, of Holyoke, Massachusetts and Amanda Sanderson, 35, of Brattleboro in October 2017. Orwat reportedly shot the pair in a cabin in Townshend after Lovely blamed him for a theft of illegal drugs.

Lovely’s and Anderson’s remains were found by crews that responded to a fire at the cabin. At the time, Vermont State Police also accused Orwat of setting the fire to try to destroy evidence.