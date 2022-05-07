ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Massachusetts man has been charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex. On Thursday, United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman said Martin Connearney, 32, of Lenox is accused of traveling across state lines attempting to engage in a sexual act with a child.

According to a criminal complaint, between April 6 and May 4, 2022, Connearney exchanged text messages with an individual in which he had expressed his interest in sexual contact with a child. Connearney discussed plans with the person and agreed to travel from Massachusetts to meet at a prearranged location in New York.

Police said on May 5, Connearney drove from Lenox to New York, where he was encountered by law enforcement officials and was arrested. Connearney appeared before an Albany Court Judge and was ordered detained after he waived his right to a detention hearing.

The charge filed against Connearney carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Connerney could face a lifetime term of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the FBI with the assistance of the Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.