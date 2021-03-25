Massachusetts police seek sex crime fugitive tied to New York, Vermont

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police shared a “Most Wanted” poster on behalf of their Massachusetts counterparts on Tuesday. They say Alexander Keen Grant, 49, who is wanted for statutory rape of a child, has ties to New York.

Sharing on behalf of the @MassStatePolice. Suspect believed to have ties to New York State. pic.twitter.com/rz0EXZEyrj — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) March 23, 2021

Grant is wanted for an alleged 2012 sexual assault in Yarmouth, out on Cape Cod. Police say he is wanted for separate incidents. In the first, he gave alcohol to an underage teen and committed the assault while the victim was intoxicated. He was charged with:

Statutory rape of a child

Indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over

Police say a warrant for his arrest was issued after he skipped a November 2014. They said he’s also the subject of a separate arrest warrant for a 2010 domestic assault that brought more charges:

Two counts of assault

Two counts of assault and battery

Grant typically goes by his middle name “Keen,” or by “Keen Grant.” He’s described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he may be disguised, having changed the length, color, or style of his hair, or grown a beard. An avid boater, he has ties to New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Kentucky, and Arizona.

if you or someone you know has information on Grant or his whereabouts, contact the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section of the Massachusetts State Police at 1-(800)-KAPTURE.