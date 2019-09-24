Massena Public Library forms partnership with Community Foundation

The Massena Public Library Board of Trustees recently approved the creation of an endowment fund and partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation. From left, Mrs. Patricia Ryan, library trustee; Mrs. Linda McDonald, library trustee; Mr. Joseph Savoca, library trustee; and Mrs. Elaine Dunne-Thayer, Massena Public Library director.

MASSENA — The Massena Public Library recently agreed to long-term partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation. The library’s board of trustees approved establishment of a permanent endowment fund with the Community Foundation. The endowment provides past, present and future library donors and supporters with another charitable giving option to enhance the library’s work now and in the future. Library officials hope to build the endowment over time, which will help support and strengthen the organization’s programs, initiatives and operations.

“Massena Public Library is very pleased to partner with the Northern New York Community Foundation,” said Elaine Dunne Thayer, Massena Public Library director. “This partnership allows us to invest in the future of Massena Public Library and contribute toward the greater good of the Massena community and the future of the North Country.”

More than 150 nonprofit organizations in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties have created an endowment or charitable fund with the Community Foundation designed to advance the organization’s purpose and work for the future. Massena Public Library joins a diverse number of St. Lawrence County organizations demonstrating a commitment to long-term sustainability through a Community Foundation partnership.

“As the Community Foundation continues to make investments in the people and places of Massena and St. Lawrence County, it is an honor for us to partner with organizations such as the Massena Public Library that share our common desire for more vibrant and enriched communities,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “This will also enable us to find additional ways to assist them in the stewardship of their important work and mission.”

Nonprofit organizations such as libraries, churches, schools, museums, human service agencies and others have formed partnerships with the Community Foundation to create an option that encourages charitable giving in perpetuity, including 49 in St. Lawrence County. To learn more about the Massena Public Library Endowment Fund, or opportunities to create nonprofit partnerships, contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, 315-782-7110 or max@nnycf.org.

About the Northern New York Community Foundation

Since 1929, the Northern New York Community Foundation has invested in improving and enriching the quality of life for all in communities across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Through strategic partnerships with businesses and organizations, charitable foundations, and generous individual donors, the Community Foundation awards grants and scholarships from an endowment and collection of funds that benefit the community. Its commitment to donors helps individuals achieve their charitable objectives now and for generations to come by preserving legacies of community philanthropy while inspiring others.

The Community Foundation is a resource for local charitable organizations, donors, professional advisors and nonprofit organizations. It also works to bring people together at its permanent home in the Northern New York Philanthropy Center to discuss challenges our communities face and find creative solutions that strengthen the region and make it a great place to live, work, and play.