Mastiff had to be rescued from mountain after getting exhausted on hike

A 190-pound mastiff named Floyd had to be rescued from a mountain near Salt Lake City after becoming exhausted on a hike with his owner, authorities said.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s search and rescue team headed up Grandeur Peak on Sunday evening as temperatures began to drop after several hikers had called police to report that the dog was on the trail with his owner and unable to move.

“Floyd had been hiking with his human when he just could not go any further and decided to lie down,” Sgt. Melody Gray, of the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, told ABC News. “The are lacked cell phone reception so his owner was unable to call for help.”

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue members were called to rescue a 190-pound, 3-year-old injured Mastiff on the Grandeur Peak Hiking Trail in Salt Lake County, Utah.more +

Rescuers found Floyd and his owner about two miles up the trail. They strapped the massive, 3-year-old pup to their stretcher and carried him down the mountain.

The entire rescue mission took about four hours. They made it off the mountain safely at around 10:30 p.m. local time.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s search and rescue team, which is made up of volunteers, posted a video on Facebook showing Floyd on the stretcher as rescuers slowly carried him across a wooden beam over a creek.

“Floyd was a good boy and was happy to be assisted,” the rescue team wrote. “Hopefully, Floyd will be up and hiking again soon!”