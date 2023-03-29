SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair has announced a new act to perform at Chevy Court this summer!

Country crooner and multi-platform recording artist, Matt Stell, will be making a stop at the fairgrounds, performing at Chevy Court Stage on Saturday, August 27, at 6:00 p.m.

Central New York country music fans will be familiar with his twice-platinum song “Prayed for You” and the platinum “Everywhere But On” which earned him back-to-back #1 hits in 2019.

“Fair fans will find a country crooner with a big heart in Matt Stell,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “While he’s known for songs exploring themes including heartbreak, big dreams, and fun nights, he’s also working to improve the lives of others through his charitable foundation, which supports organizations including St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Doctors Without Borders, and the Humane Society.”

Matt Stell’s performance – like all concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series – is free with admission to the Fair.

Admission to the fair is $6 for adults and free for those 65 years and older, and 12 years and younger.

The Fair starts Wednesday, August 23, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

The fair concert schedule is as followed:

Chevy Court:

Wednesday, August 23 1:00 p.m. Chubby Checker Saturday, August 26 1:00 p.m. Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure Sunday, August 27 1:00 p.m. The Prodigals Sunday, August 27 6:00 p.m. Matt Stell Monday, August 28 1:00 p.m. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Tuesday, August 29 1:00 p.m. Tommy James and the Shondells Tuesday, August 29 6:00 p.m. Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras Wednesday, August 30 1:00 p.m. Danielle Ponder Wednesday, August 30 6:00 p.m. Chapel Hart Monday, September 4 12:00 p.m. The High Kings

Experience Stage at Chevy Park: