Mattel debuts first-ever gender-neutral doll

For the first time, Mattel, the maker of Barbie, has unveiled a gender-fluid doll that keeps “labels out.”

On Wednesday, the brand announced the launch of Creatable World — a customizable doll kit allowing kids to create their own toys. The kit includes one doll, two hairstyles and different outfits.

A 🌎 without labels means everyone is invited to play. Welcome to #CreatableWorld, where we let toys be toys so kids can be kids.



“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design, said in a press release.

In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them. Introducing #CreatableWorld, a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in.



Culmone said Mattel’s research found that kids did not want their toys dictated “by gender norms.”

“This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them. We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Mattel has aimed for inclusivity. In February, the American toy company announced it’s adding dolls with braided hair texture, a new body type and Barbies that reflect permanent physical disabilities.

🏀 by day and 🎸by night. With 💯 + looks all in one kit, kids can create their own characters again and again.



The Creatable World kit, priced at $30, also includes accessories and wigs to style the doll with short or long hair. Each box comes with both a skirt and pants.

Major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart are now carrying the line.