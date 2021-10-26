Mayor Palmieri and HomeOwnershipCenter announce Residential Rehabilitation Program for Utica residents

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Earlier this year, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced the Utica Prosperity Initiative to address the needs of the community. Today, the mayor along with the HomeOwnershipCenter announced the next program of the initiative.

“We are going to announce today two million dollars that will be allocated for the refurbishing of the homes of New York. One million dollars will be allocated to homeowners, and the other million dollars to landlords,” said Mayor Palmieri.

Utica residents and landlords can go to UNHS.org to see if they are eligible to receive funding. Those who qualify can be added to a contact list for when the application is live in about 7 to 10 days.

“Funding is on a first come first approve basis. Once the application is completed and approved then funding is allocated. So, basically once you have a completed application. So you have to fill out requirements a bid from a contractor they’ll all be listed under the eligibility and once the application is complete and approved then the funding is allocated,” said Danielle Smith, Chief Executive Officer of HomeOwnershipCenter.

The Mayor says that one of the biggest things they realized during the pandemic is that landlords and residents have the inability because of loss of revenue to be able to upgrade some of their homes. We should be able to see the results of the funding within the next year.

“I think its going to be a continued progression of our great city. I think as you see we have a vibrant down town as you see a different philosophy about our city I think this is one of the areas that we have to continue to ripple effect into the neighborhoods continue to keep people here move here grow here and see every part of our neighborhoods being stronger vibrant and well maintain,” said Mayor Palmieri.