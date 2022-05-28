BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be speaking to the press Saturday, following the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, one of 10 victims killed in the white supremacist mass shooting at a Tops Markets two weeks ago. Reverend Al Sharpton will join them.

Mayor Adams and Rev. Sharpton are scheduled to deliver remarks at Whitfield’s funeral. It is currently unclear whether Mayor Brown will speak during the service as well.

