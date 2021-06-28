Mazda Motorsports wins second straight Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Mazda Motorsports won their second straight Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen in the DPi Class on Sunday.

The team of Oliver Jarvis, Harry Tincknell, and Jonathan Bomarito took the checkered flag in the No. 55 car for Mazda Motorsports. It’s the second straight win for the team who won at The Glen in 2019. The race was not held at WGI last year due to the pandemic.

Other Class winners at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen are listed below.

LMP2 – Steven Thomas, Tristan Nunez, Thomas Merrill – WIN Autosport

LMP3 – Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga, Scott Andrews – Riley Motorsports

GTLM – Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor – Corvette Racing

GTD – Bill Auberlen, Robby Foley, Aidan Read – Turner Motorsport





